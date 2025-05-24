Oggi è il compleanno di Bob Dylan

Forse il simbolo più rappresentativo ed evocativo della stagione di massima espansione dei diritti dell’uomo che lui, involontariamente ,rappresentò, anche se fortemente contrariato.Come spiega Joan Baez in una recente intervista, ” lo avete mai visto ad una manifestazione sociale? Ma ci ha lasciato canzoni che hanno fatto marciare i popoli del mondo” e quella che riporto forse ne è una delle più rappresentative. Ma forse sarebbe utile ora rivedere quella mitologia e interrogarci su quel regno di Camelot dove sembrava tutto latte e miele, mentre il sistema si stava impossessando anche della nostra opposizione trasformandola in mercato.

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Brano di Bob Dylan ‧ 1964

Come gather ‘round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone.

If your time to you

Is worth savin’

Then you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’.