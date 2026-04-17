Condé Nast chiude Wired Italia e altre testate. Lynch: lavoriamo su Ai e tech

La notizia è arrivata ieri, 16 aprile, quando era in corso lo sciopero dei giornalisti per il rinnovo del contratto nazionale: Condé Nast chiude Wired Italia, nata 17 anni fa.

La decisione è contenuta in un memo firmato dal CEO Roger Lynch, intitolato “Brand and Technology Updates” (vedi sotto), che delinea una riorganizzazione globale del portafoglio testate del gruppo.

Roger Lynch (Foto LaPresse)

Secondo quanto riportato da Lynch, Wired Italia non ha tenuto il passo con la crescita registrata in altri mercati. Il brand continuerà a esistere in versione cartacea negli Stati Uniti, in Giappone, nella Repubblica Ceca e in Medio Oriente, mentre l’edizione italiana cessa le pubblicazioni.

La chiusura non è un caso isolato. Nello stesso documento, Condé Nast annuncia lo stop a Self, storica rivista dedicata a salute e fitness attiva da quasi cinquant’anni: i suoi contenuti verranno assorbiti da Allure e Glamour. Anche le edizioni internazionali di Glamour in Germania, Spagna e Messico chiuderanno.

Il quadro strategico che emerge è quello di un gruppo che, pur avendo chiuso il 2025 in utile, sceglie di concentrare risorse sui segmenti con maggiori prospettive di crescita e vantaggi competitivi. I sette brand principali del portafoglio – tra cui Vogue, The New Yorker e Condé Nast Traveler – generano l’85% dei ricavi e sono quelli che beneficiano maggiormente della scala globale del gruppo.

“Stiamo inoltre apportando modifiche alla nostra organizzazione tecnologica, riflettendo l’avanzamento rapidissimo dell’intelligenza artificiale e il suo impatto sulla nostra capacità di innovare e sviluppare prodotti più velocemente. I team saranno ristrutturati per essere più agili e lavorare più a stretto contatto con brand e clienti, riducendo le barriere operative. Bangalore e Chennai continueranno a essere hub fondamentali per questo lavoro”, dice ancora Lynch: “Sono scelte che riguardano l’allineamento dei nostri brand e della nostra organizzazione tecnologica verso le opportunità più forti che vediamo davanti a noi”.

A Memo from CEO Roger Lynch: Brand and Technology Updates

Dear all,

I’m writing to share a set of decisions about parts of our portfolio and organization as we position the company for continued growth.

Our overall business is healthy and doing well. We ended 2025 with revenue growth and a fourth year of profitability growth since 2020. This momentum has carried over into the start of the year and Q1 exceeded both our revenue and profitability budgets. To continue this performance, we have to remain disciplined about where we invest our time and resources.

With that in mind, we are taking another step to advance the strategy outlined in my February memo, with planned changes to Glamour, SELF, and WIRED in Italy. Taken together, WIRED in Italy, SELF, and the affected Glamour markets represent a little over 1% of our overall revenue. They also remain unprofitable, and continuing to operate them in their current form limits our ability to invest in the ideas and areas that will drive future growth.

For Glamour, we will concentrate our efforts in the US and UK, where we see the strongest opportunities. As part of this new strategy, we will focus on fashion and beauty recommendations, and prioritize social, video, commerce, and licensing opportunities. To do this, our teams in those markets will be reorganized. We are also developing a plan to wind down the Glamour publishing operations in Germany, Spain and Mexico. Glamour continues to be published by license in Brazil, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, South Africa, and soon, Australia.

SELF has played an important role in shaping conversations around health and wellness. However, as audience behaviors shift, we have not seen a path for SELF to continue in its current form as a digital publication. Going forward, health and wellness content will be integrated into our other brands, including Allure and Glamour.

For WIRED in Italy, we are also planning to transition away from publishing. While WIRED remains a strong global brand, the Italian edition has not kept pace with growth in our other markets, including the US, UK, Middle East, Japan and Mexico. WIRED Consulting and live events will continue across Europe, primarily managed by the WIRED team in the UK.

We are also making changes within our Technology organization, reflecting the rapid advancement of AI and its impact on our ability to innovate and build products faster. Teams will be restructured to be more agile and to work more closely with our brands and customers, reducing barriers to execution. Bangalore and Chennai will continue to be important hubs for this work.

None of these are easy decisions, nor are they a reflection of the quality of the work, or the commitment from our teams. These choices reflect how we are aligning both our brands and our technology organization to where we see the strongest opportunities ahead. We are grateful for the care, creativity and effort that have shaped this work over time.

For any changes going into effect today, the People Team will be reaching out to support our teams directly. Thank you for your continued focus, support and patience as we work through this transition.

Roger