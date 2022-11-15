Home » “Decoding Gen Z” di The Wom protagonista allo Iab Forum
“Decoding Gen Z” di The Wom protagonista allo Iab Forum

di Redazione PrimaOnline
“Esperti di tutta la filiera dei media digitali italiani, creator inclusi, si sono alternati  sul palco Docoding GenZ di Iab Forum 2022,  percomprendere la Gen Z e gli ingredienti di successo per comunicare alle young generation. un palco dedicato alla comprensione della generazione Z, quella dei ragazzi tra i 17 e i 26 anni, che ha peculiarità molto distinte da suoi predecessori, i millennial, sia per i valori in cui crede sia per le abitudini di consumo dei media e di relazione con le marche” 

Platea dell’ evento a Iab organizzato da Womb di Mondadori Media per svelare, decodificare la GenZ, passioni comportamenti, valori, preferenze, insofferenze. Da sinistra Lucio De Blasio strategy director Dentsu, Andrea Marcolino, head of digital Media Italia, Andrea Santagata, Direttore Generale di Mondadori Media, Giorgia Nessi di GroupM e Ludovica Federighi Omicom media group.
Andrea Santagata, Direttore Generale di Mondadori Media
  • Nicoletta Besio, Sales Director di Twitch Italia,Giuliano Cini Brand Partnerships Director Italy & Greece di TikTok, e Livia Iacolare , Strategic Partner Manager, EMEA Creator Partnerships di Meta
  • Nicoletta Besio, Sales Director di Twitch Italia,Giuliano Cini Brand Partnerships Director Italy & Greece di TikTok, e Livia Iacolare , Strategic Partner Manager, EMEA Creator Partnerships di Meta, Daniela Cerrato ; Direttore Marketing Mondadori Media e Guglielmo Scilla, Imprenditore Digitale
  • Ludovica Federighi, Head of Fuse, Head of Content and Entertainment di Omnicom Media Group Italia, Andrea Marcolin Head of Digital di Media Italia, Maurizio Nasi, Chief Strategy Officer di dentsu e Giorgia Nessi, Managing Director Motion Content Group & Head of Digital Investment GroupM
  • Guglielmo Scilla. Francesca Vecchioni, presidente di diversity lab, Daniela Cerrato
  • Giulia Santoloci Digital Advocate Benefit Cosmetics e Filippo La Pietra, Head of Marketing Scalapay
